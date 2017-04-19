'The Real Housewives of New York City' News: Cast Opens Up About Their Impression of Newcomer Tinsley Mortimer

Tinsley Mortimer, New York City socialite, made her debut in episode 2 of "The Real Housewives of New York City" season 9. How is the newcomer housewife fitting in so far? The new star and the cast speak out about their first impression of her as the show continues on Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT on Bravo.

E! talked with Mortimer about her debut episode on "The Real Housewives of New York City," and the show's new star couldn't be happier to be back in the Big Apple. "I am so excited to be a part of 'The Real Housewives of New York City.' It happened in the perfect time for me," Mortimer told E! "I was living in Florida and it was just such a great excuse to get back to New York. I'm supposed to be here. This is my town. I love New York," Mortimer added.

The ever unpredictable Ramona Singer took a liking to the new housewife. Talking about Mortimer, Singer said, "She is a very beautiful women and comes off very sweet and nice." as quoted by Reality Tea.

While Mortimer may come across as too forward as she was asking Singer questions after they has just met, the latter actually appreciated it. "I always ask questions, both personal and general. How else do you start to get to know someone? I actually felt she was very responsive to my questions. I think she has a great attitude and a lot of confidence!" Singer said as she defended her new co-star.

Luann D'Agostino, meanwhile, opened up to Bravo in an interview. On the subject of Mortimer, D'Agostino expressed her concern for the newcomer. "I've known Tinsley throughout the years, not well, but I know Tinsley and I thought, she's walking into a tough crowd, and I feel like she needs to reinvent herself," D'Agostino said, before adding her wish for the new housewife.

"I hope for her that Housewives is gonna be something that's beneficial to her," D'Agostino added.

What's next for these real life housewives in the city?