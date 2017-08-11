'The Real Housewives of New York City' News: What to Expect in Season 9 Reunion Special?

Facebook/rhnyc The cast of Bravo's "The Real Housewives of New York City" season 9

The ladies may have gone through a roller coaster ride of emotions in season 9 of "The Real Housewives of New York City," but the drama is not expected to be over soon.

After the much-talked-about season 9 finale, the RHONYC housewives will return to discuss what happened in their lives after filming all the scenes for the recently concluded season in the upcoming three-part reunion special.

One of the topics that the ladies will reportedly talk about is the short-lived marriage of Luann de Lesseps and her husband of seven months Tom D'Agostino.

In the sneak peek for the upcoming episode, de Lesseps can be seen asking her castmates why do they always have to talk about her estranged husband. Bethenny Frankel replied: "Any one of 10 things that he has ever said to you, I would be crying in the bathroom." This prompts the former countess to admit that it was the reason why she decided to stay in the hotel the night before the reunion special was filmed.

Meanwhile, Ramona Singer talked about her own behavior during "The Real Housewives of New York City" season 9 in an interview with E! while watching the season finale last Wednesday.

According to Singer, she believes that everyone from the cast created problems at some point during the season.

However, she also claimed that everyone including herself, de Lesseps, Frankel, Dorinda Medley, Sonja Morgan, Tinsley Mortimer, and Carole Radziwill all managed to be happy in the recently concluded season.

"This season we all were happy. When we went to Mexico there was some tension between some of the ladies over different things, but we all left it in such a happy place," Singer stated.

Bravo released several clips to tease the upcoming three-part reunion special of "The Real Housewives of New York City" season 9. It will start airing on Wednesday, Aug. 16, at 9 p.m. EDT.