'The Real Housewives of New York City' Season 9 Reunion Spoilers: More Drama Unfolds as Cast Looks Back this Season

bravotv.com The cast of "The Real Housewives of New York City Season 9" while filming the show's reunion special

The ladies recalled their most outrageous antics in the first part of the reunion special of "The Real Housewives of New York City" season 9.

On Wednesday, Aug. 16, Ramona Singer admitted that she went too far when she vandalized Dorinda Medley's Berkshires home when the cast was invited there for a party. She told series host Andy Cohen that she was not her usual self when the episodes were being filmed last year.

"I had a bad year. I don't really know what it came from," Singer said during the reunion. "Seeing it on TV, I'm like, 'Holy s--t,' who is that woman?'" She also mentioned that she never meant to destroy the lights that were installed in Medley's wall, and insisted that she was too drunk to think clearly during that time. However, Medley believes that Singer is just having a hard time admitting her mistakes and struggles every time she has to ask someone for forgiveness.

Bethenny Frankel also called out on Singer's rude behavior, after some of her assistants told her that Singer snubbed them in an elevator. According to Frankel, her co-star chose not to say hello to the people who worked with them for the last four years. In her defense, Singer asked Frankel why her assistants did not say hi to her instead. But Frankel stated that her team was intimidated by Singer that is why they opted to keep quiet.

Aside from all the drama involving Singer, the reunion special also spent time discussing Luann de Lesseps' marriage with Tom D'Agostino. When the episode was recorded, the couple were still together. However, they announced the end of their relationship three weeks after.

In the reunion special, de Lesseps was still defending her ex-husband's behavior. But the former Countess was reportedly reacting differently on Twitter as she watched the show. One of her posts stated, "This is going to be tough to watch," and attached a crying face emoji to reinstate her emotions.

The drama involving the cast of "The Real Housewives of New York City" season 9 will continue in the second part of the reunion special. It is expected to center on Tinsley Mortimer's struggles as she gets reacquainted with the life in the Big Apple, while Carole Radziwill reveals more details about her relationship. Sonja Morgan, on the other hand, is expected to talk about her own love triangle situation as she dropped a shocking accusation against her French beau.

The reunion special part 2 will be aired on Bravo on Wednesday, Aug. 23, at 9 p.m. EDT.