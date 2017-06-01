'The Real Housewives of New York City' Star Bethenny Frankel Is Ready to Date Again

"The Real Housewives of New York City" star Bethenny Frankel is ready to dive back into the dating pool this summer after her split from Manhattan banker Dennis Shields.

Facebook/rhnycA promotional photo of Bravo's "The Real Housewives of New York City."

Frankel recently told Entertainment Tonight that she wants to date again.

The reality star previously made headlines when she announced her breakup from her long-time boyfriend via a recent blog for BravoTV.com. According to her, she tried to stay away from the dating scene to focus on her Skinnygirl business, charity work and being a mom to her 7-year-old daughter, Bryn. Now, she thinks she is ready to see other people again, move on and enjoy life as a single woman.

"I think people always ask me about my love, or lack of love, life. I've been really focused on work so much and sometimes, something has to give and it was just that. I have to be able to be focused and sleep. I'm building my Skinnygirl business, I've created a charity, I have a daughter, so sometimes, dating seems like you're really not going to be able to fit it in," Frankel explained.

Meanwhile, the reality-star-turned-entrepreneur also announced that she would be appearing on ABC's "Shark Tank" in its upcoming season. According to AOL, she will be joining investors Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec and Lori Grenier. Frankel alaso said she will try to keep the drama out of her relationship with her new co-stars and learn as much about business from them.

Frankel created her Skinnygirl brand in 2011 and has steadily gained a huge following with her products. After introducing her low-calorie alcoholic beverages, she expanded her business by selling all types of healthy food, including sweeteners, snacks and more. Recently, she is busy promoting her Skinnygirl Market Fresh Deli line, which features guilt-free and gluten-free seasoned meats.