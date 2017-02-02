'The Real Housewives of New York' News: Bethenny Frankel Files Restraining Order Against Ex-Husband Following Incident at School

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

It's highs and lows for the stars of "The Real Housewives of New York." Luann de Lesseps started the year 2017 off as a newly married woman. On the other hand, the drama continues to brew for Bethenny Frankel.

Facebook/rhnyc'The Real Housewives of New York' star Bethenny Frankel has filed a restraining order against ex-husband Jason Hoppy.

Frankel's ex-husband, Jason Hoppy, recently got arrested after an altercation at their 6-year-old daughter's school. According to Page Six, Hoppy apparently showed up unannounced and shouted, "I will destroy you."

Hoppy was subsequently arrested and charged with harrassing and stalking Frankel. "The Real Housewives of New York" star has reportedly been receiving a slew of abusive emails from her former husband.

"The complainant said Hoppy had sent numerous emails and FaceTime calls numbering in the hundreds after a cease and desist letter was sent on November 22, 2016," an NYPD spokeswoman told the publication. "On Friday, January 27, the suspect approached her and a friend at her child's school at around 8:15 a.m. and tried to provoke a fight. He said, 'I will destroy you, you can get all the lawyers you want, you've been warned.'"

It was clear that Frankel was not going to take this sitting down. According to TMZ, Frankel had already filed a six-month restraining order against Hoppy, which would bar him from getting near her home, school, and work place.

Additionally, Hoppy is to have no contact with Frankel at all. The order does have the obvious exception of allowing Hoppy to be in certain places to sort out their custody agreement. Moreover, Hoppy is not allowed to make contact with third parties, presumably referring to Dennis Shields, Frankel's current boyfriend.

On a more positive note, de Lesseps recently tied the knot with Tom D'Agostino at the Brazilian Court Hotel in Palm Beach, Florida. According to ET Online, the ceremony was held on New Year's Eve and was attended by many guests, including "The Real Housewives of New York" co-stars Dorinda Medley, Jill Zarin and Kelly Bensimon.