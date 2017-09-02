'The Real Housewives of New York' News: Bethenny Frankel Gets Tested for Skin Cancer, Luann De Lesseps Talks Recent Split

(PHOTO: Facebook/rhnyc) Promotional banner for Bravo’s reality television series “The Real Housewives of New York.”

Bethenny Frankel is getting tested for skin cancer, the reality star announced to her fans via social media.

"The Real Housewives of New York" star shared a video of her on Wednesday talking about the relief efforts for Hurricane Harvey victims. Fans noticed the Band-Aid on her face, which led one Instagram user to ask if she was concealing a reaction to fillers.

Frankel then clarified that she "had a growth removed" related to "basal cell." A source later confirmed that the Skinnygirl mogul is being tested for basil-cell carcinoma, one of the most common types of skin cancer. Frankel has just returned to her home in the Hamptons after a vacation in Ibiza.

On another note, Frankel's "RHONY" co-star Luann de Lesseps recently opened up about her split from Tom D'Agostino. In an interview with "Watch What Happens Live" host Andy Cohen, de Lesseps finally talks about her unexpected divorce and the reason why she and D'Agostino called it quits. The episode featuring Cohen's one-on-one interview with de Lesseps airs this Wednesday, Sept. 6.

It has been reported this week that D'Agostino is now dating a woman from his past. However, a source revealed to PEOPLE that the businessman is not romantically linked to anyone right now.

"It's not true," said the insider about reports claiming D'Agostino has reconnected with ex-girlfriend Missy Tool. "They're just friends."

After a whirlwind courtship, D'Agostino and de Lesseps said their "I dos" in a Palm Beach ceremony. Viewers of the Bravo reality show are well aware that friends have warned de Lesseps about her beau's reluctance to commit when he was spotted kissing another woman a day before their engagement party. The estranged couple announced their decision to file for legal separation in early August.

"The Real Housewives of New York" season 10 is expected to premiere early 2018 on Bravo.