'The Real Housewives of New York' News: Bethenny Frankel's Ex-Husband Faces Additional Stalking Charges

Almost a year after their divorce, "The Real Housewives of New York" star Bethenny Frankel and her ex Jason Hoppy still have a lot of issues to work out.

Facebook/rhnycPromotional banner for Bravo’s reality television series “The Real Housewives of New York.”

Hoppy appeared in court on Tuesday over the stalking and harrasment charges Frankel filed against him. Speaking with PEOPLE, a representative from the New York District Attorney's Office confirmed the 46-year-old was arraigned on additional charges. Aside from additional conduct, Hoppy is also facing one count of stalking in the fourth degree and one count of stalking in the third degree. Hoppy's attorney said they will file a motion to dismiss the case, but Frankel's lawyer has yet to issue a statement.

Reports note that the defense's motion was denied by Judge Phyllis Chu. Frankel was not able to show up during the hearing because she was on the other side of the country. Earlier this week, the reality star filmed a new episode of "Shark Tank" before partying with her co-stars as they celebrated the show's 200th episode.

Hoppy and Frankel were married from 2010 to 2012. The process for their divorce took nearly four years to finalize because they fought over child custody, alimony and the NYC condo owned by Frankel. Hoppy moved out of their Tribeca residence in July 2016 and a few weeks after that, their lawyers confirmed that the divorce process was finally completed.

Despite what happened, the two are still not on good terms. In 2016, Frankel filed a complaint and accused Hoppy of sending her more than 160 e-mails and text messages in the span of two months. She told police that she was also threatended by her ex, with one message that reportedly read: "I will continue to communicate with you as often as I see fit in hopes that you will stop regardless of any attorney you retain."

"The Real Housewives of New York" season 9 airs every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. EDT on Bravo.