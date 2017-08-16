'The Real Housewives of New York' News: Carole Radziwill and Adam Kenworthy Have Reportedly Split

(Photo: Facebook/rhnyc) Promotional banner for Bravo’s reality television series “The Real Housewives of New York.”

Carole Radziwill and Adam Kenworthy have reportedly called it quits.

"The Real Housewives of New York" star began fueling break-up rumors after she unfollowed her chef boyfriend on Instagram. Entertainment Tonight reported Radziwill and Kenworthy have split, but a source told PEOPLE that their relationship status is not as simple as it seems.

"They took a break — but they still spend a lot of time together," the insider claimed. "It's still unclear. It's not black or white. The truth is they have an unconventional relationship, and they're in an in-between stage."

The media outlet tried reaching out to Radziwill for a comment, but her rep declined to give any statement on the matter.

Meanwhile, Page Six confirmed that the 53-year-old and her chef boyfriend were present in a small claims court hearing last week after Kenworthy's landlord refused to give back his entire security deposit worth $4,000.

Although the landlord already offered to return $1,000 of Kenworthy's deposit, he was advised by Radziwill not to take the offer. This means they will attend another hearing to work out the dispute.

Kenworthy and Radziwill had been living together at her place for six months before the 32-year-old decided to move into his own pad in Manhattan. The changes in their living arrangement was detailed on the Bravo series.

This season, one previous episode showed Radziwill discussing a court appearance with co-star Bethenny Frankel. She also helped Kenworthy deal with his landlord problem. Despite the help from the Bravo celebrity, issues on Kenworthy's apartment were never resolved.

According to Radziwill, she could not believe that her boyfriend's landlord kept his entire deposit, noting that Kenworthy was being taken advantage of. "I can only imagine how many other people are going through the same thing," she continued. "It's not right."

"The Real Housewives of New York" season 9 airs every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. EDT on Bravo.