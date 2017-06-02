'The Real Housewives of New York' News: Jill Zarin Returns; Bethenny Frankel Breaks Down While Discussing Divorce

A familiar face is returning for "The Real Housewives of New York" season 9.

After four seasons of taking a break from reality TV, Jill Zarin is coming back for more "RHONY" drama. Jill, who was last seen in the season 4 finale of the series, is set to appear in next week's episode.

A new teaser from Bravo suggests she will not be wasting time getting into all the action. In the short clip, the ladies escape the Berkshires for a while to have lunch with Jill. "Jill's always maneuvering. Of course I'm oblivious, I'm just showing up, happy to go to lunch and support the cause, but there's bullying going on in the bullying lunch," Dorinda Medley revealed about their time together.

At some point in the video, Luann de Lesseps filled Jill in about the latest feud between their co-stars Bethenny Frankel and Ramona Singer. Upon hearing the news, the 53-year-old admitted that she misses the drama in the series. "I miss it," she stated. "I'm not gonna lie, I kind of miss the gossip."

In other news, this week's episode showed fans a more vulnerable side of Bethenny Frankel. While discussing Luann's upcoming marriage, Bethenny suggested she should think about it first due to new allegations of her fiancé Tom D'Agostino's infidelity. The Skinnygirl mogul went on to discuss her bitter divorce from ex-husband Jason Hoppy and how it turned her life upside down.

Coming from a broken marriage herself, Bethenny believed she was in the right position to give Luann advice. She insisted that her co-star would be "making a big mistake" if she marries Tom because she believes he is not a "good guy." The former talk show host also admitted she hoped someone had attempted to warn her about her relationship with Hoppy before they even got married.

"The Real Housewives of New York" season 9 airs every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. EDT on Bravo.