'The Real Housewives of New York' News: Jill Zarin Shares Uplifting Photo of Cancer-Stricken Husband

Amid his battle against cancer, Bobby, the husband of "The Real Housewives of New York" star Jill Zarin, still manages to have good times with his wife. Over the Labor Day weekend, Jill took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of Bobby while standing in a garden in New York.

Taken in Amagansett, the photo showed Bobby wearing a checkered polo shirt paired with black slacks. "Just another Sunday afternoon at our friend's house yesterday. Bobby you look so hot!!! I love you," Jill captioned the photo. She also used the hashtag "#myhero" to describe her husband.

The past several months have been tough for the couple. The cancer-stricken Bobby had just been released from the hospital a few days ago, and Jill has remained strong amidst the ordeal that they are going through. For the last few weeks, she has been posting on social media stuff meant to uplift her husband.

The last few weeks, she posted another update about the parties they had attended in Southhampton, New York. In her post, Jill shared that she was able to bring her husband to four parties in just a span of two days. She also revealed that Bobby was tired all the time because of the side effects of his drugs, but she still hopes he had fun. One of the parties they attended, she revealed, was Chris Burch's recent summer white party.

Several days ago, Jill and Bobby also graced a charity event by Michael Bolton in Sag Harbor. Jill took to Instagram to share some of their photos during the event, with some showing them being affectionate. "At Michael Bolton charity in #sagharbor listening to Stand By Me! #love #lovelastsforever #romantic #lovesongs #soulmates #wearebeatingcancerback #iloveyoubobby #mybobby," she captioned one of the photos.

It was in 2009 when Bobby was first diagnosed with thyroid cancer. Last year, it was reported that his cancer had already spread to his brain.