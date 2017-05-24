'The Real Housewives of New York' News: LuAnn de Lesseps Disappointed at Friends' Reaction to Her Upcoming Wedding

LuAnn de Lesseps will still find herself in the middle of a lot of drama on the next episode of "The Real Housewives of New York City" season 9.

Facebook/rhnyc"The Real Housewives of New York City" season 9 to feature more drama

According to the synopsis of the episode titled "Return of the Berzerkshires," de Lesseps will be the topic of conversation of her co-stars because of her decision to marry her then-fiancé Tom D'Agostino. Based on the synopsis, the other housewives will discover a new rumor that will put D'Agostino in a bad light.

In her latest blog post on Bravo, de Lesseps expresses her disappointment about how her supposed friends react on her relationship. According to the 52-year-old TV personality, she does not understand why Ramona Singer claims she knows the secret to finding someone special but just cannot seem to be happy for her now that she found the man she wants to spend her life with.

De Lesseps also reveals she is very sad to learn that her other "friend" Barbara K. is spreading rumors claiming she is having second thoughts in marrying D'Agostino even if she already declared she will attend her wedding.

"I never would have invited her had I known how she really felt about Tom and me. #GirlCode? You can tell by the smile on my face that I've got nothing to prove and everything to look forward to," de Lesseps states.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode also reveals that Bethenny Frankel will talk about selling her apartment with the famous real estate broker Fredrik Eklund from "Million Dollar Listing New York."

On the other hand, Dorinda Medley will also be hosting a birthday bash for the weekend at her Berkshire home. Medley will reportedly invite all the ladies to her party. But since most "The Real Housewives of New York City" parties have the tendency to end up in some kind of disaster, it can be expected to see another explosive drama in the episode.

Bravo will air the next episode of "The Real Housewives of New York City" season 9 tonight, May 24, at 9 p.m. EDT.