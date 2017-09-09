'The Real Housewives of New York' News: Luann de Lesseps 'Doing Really Well' After Divorce, Says Source

(Photo: Facebook/rhnyc) Promotional banner for Bravo’s reality television series “The Real Housewives of New York.”

Life goes on for Luann de Lesseps after her recent divorce from Tom D'Agostino.

"The Real Housewives of New York" star is focusing more on herself now that she is back to being single. Speaking with Us Weekly, an insider close to de Lesseps recently revealed she is coping with the divorce by having more me time.

"Luann is doing really well," said the source. "The divorce was so hard for her and the fact that it was so public was shocking."

Aside from working on her business ventures, the Bravo celebrity keeps herself busy by spending time with her kids. The source further said de Lesseps is "having fun, going out with girlfriends and living life to the fullest!"

De Lesseps, 52, announced her separation from D'Agostino, 50, in August. They were married for seven months.

Similar to her co-star de Lesseps, the "RHONY" star Bethenny Frankel is also dealing with life after divorce. Season 9 of the series shed light on Frankel's messy divorce and how her split from Jason Hoppy affected her. "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Siggy Flicker has seen that situation in her long career as a relationship expert, so she offered an advice to anyone who is currently dealing with the same scenario.

During an appearance on the "Andy's Girls" podcast last week, Flicker advised Frankel and other divorcees to keep doing what they do and surround themselves with their closest friends. She also pointed out Carole Radziwill's closeness with Frankel and how the former is a "supportive" friend, which is good thing for the former.

Frankel was married to Hoppy for two years before filing for divorce in 2012. To date, the estranged couple's legal battle is still not over. A judge dismissed Hoppy's motion to dismiss stalking and harassment charges filed by his former spouse in August.

"The Real Housewives of New York" season 10 is expected to premiere early 2018 on Bravo.