'The Real Housewives of New York' News: Luann De Lesseps Gets Married; New Teaser Reveals More Catfights and Drama

Luann de Lesseps ties the knot on the upcoming episode of "The Real Housewives of New York" season 9.

Facebook/rhnycPromo photo for "The Real Housewives of New York City" season 9

In "A Countess No More," Luann and fiancé Tom D'Agostino finally get married. The pair's closest friends and family witness their romantic wedding in Palm Beach on New Year's Eve. They also hold an NYC reception for friends not invited to the private ceremony.

Meanwhile, Tinsley Mortimer is surprised when she discovers "Frenchie" has moved in with Sonja Morgan. Bethenny Frankel organizes her annual party for the holidays, but Ramona Singer is not invited to the event. Ramona exerts an effort to work out their feud, so she turns to her daughter Avery and Avery's friends for some sound advice.

A new teaser for the second half of season 9 has been released, and it hints at more revelations and conflicts involving the ladies. Bethenny and Ramona's fight reaches a new level, while Dorinda Medley is seen in another drunken rant. The clip also explores Bethenny's continued problems with her former husband, Jason Hoppy.

Bethenny's personal issues with Hoppy previously resulted in his arrest for stalking and harassment. The Skinnygirl mogul filed a lawsuit against her ex when he allegedly threatened her at the school of their 6-year-old daughter, Bryn.

According to reports, Hoppy went to the school at 8 in the moring and yelled at Bethenny while she was dropping their daughter off. "He said, 'I will destroy you, you can get all the lawyers you want, you've been warned,'" a spokesperson for the NYPD revealed in January. After rejecting a plea deal offer earlier this year, Hoppy is scheduled to attend court on June 27.

Bethenny and Hoppy were married in 2010 and separated in 2012. The divorce process took four years and was finalized in early 2016. They have one child together.

"The Real Housewives of New York" season 9 airs every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. EDT on Bravo.