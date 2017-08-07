'The Real Housewives of New York' News: Tinsley Mortimer Throws Party for Sonja Morgan, Jill Zarin Celebrates Husband's Recovery

Tinsley Mortimer will show off her new digs in the upcoming episode of "The Real Housewives of New York" season 9.

Facebook/rhnyc Promotional banner for Bravo’s reality television series “The Real Housewives of New York.”

Titled "Thank You and Good Night," episode 19 will see Tinsley invite Carole Radziwill to her new home after deciding to leave Sonja Morgan's townhouse. The ladies all come together for a special party organized by Tinsley to express her gratitude to Sonja.

Meanwhile, Bethenny Frankel will be forced to deal with the struggles of flipping a new apartment. Later on, she will become distracted because of a new fling.

Sonja and Frenchie will discuss their upcoming getaway in France, while Dorinda Medley and John Mahdessian will have a romantic date. Additionally, Luann D'Agostino and her husband bond over a competitive game of tennis.

In other news, "The Real Housewives of New York" star Jill Zarin had a special dinner this weekend to celebrate the release of her husband, Bobby, from the hospital.

Bobby, who is still fighting cancer, was joined by his wife and her former co-stars Kathy and Richie Wakile. Jill shared that Bobby's recovery has been "nothing short of miraculous."

"From the initial shock to the new 'normal' it's been the most emotional time in our lives and couldn't have gotten to where we are without help from many," Jill wrote in an Instagram post. "I wake up everyday now so grateful to see Bobby getting stronger. I'll give another update soon but wanted to share that it is never too late and you have to Live to Live!!"

It was confirmed earlier this year that Bobby had a brain tumor. In July, Jill mentioned that doctors discovered that her husband also developed thyroid cancer. Because of his condition, Bobby needed to undergo aggressive chemical treatments to increase his chances of getting better.

"The Real Housewives of New York" season 9 airs every Wednesday at 9 p.m. EDT on Bravo.