'The Real Housewives of New York' Season 9 News: Andy Cohen Teases Part 1 of Reunion Episode

Next week's episode of "The Real Housewives of New York" season 9 will show the cracks in Luann de Lesseps and Tom D'Agostino's marriage, according to host Andy Cohen.

The show's reunion episode will air on Aug. 16, and many fans are expecting more drama to unfold as the Housewives look back on the highlights of season 9. De Lesseps recently made headlines when she filed for divorce from D'Agostino just after seven months of marriage. Cohen, who also serves as the show's executive producer, said he never expected the couple to call it quits so soon.

"I was both surprised and not surprised," Cohen told TV Guide. "But I was surprised, I was. I just didn't expect — It was so fast. It was very sudden to me."

The three-part reunion kicks off next week and Cohen teased that the upcoming episode is much more fascinating because it was filmed two weeks before de Lesseps filed for legal separation.

He added, "You'll see at the reunion are the first cracks that we noticed in the relationship. Luann was forthcoming about some things that I had not seen before and certainly watching, knowing how it ended, gives it a whole new meaning."

Before tying the knot with D'Agostino, de Lesseps was married to French Count Alexandre de Lesseps. She also has her own line of clothing and bedding called, "The Countess Collection." She kept the Countess title even after her divorce in 2009, but she had to give it up when she became Mrs. D'Agostino last year.

In other news, Sonja Morgan told PEOPLE on Wednesday that she is considering another nip and tuck. The Bravo personality said she is considering making physical enhancements on her face and body, but stressed that she would prefer the non-invasive kind. Back in 2016, Sonja revealed that she underwent a vaginal rejuvenation.

"The Real Housewives of New York" season 9 airs every Wednesday night at 9 p.m. EDT on Bravo.