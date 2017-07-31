'The Real Housewives of New York' Season 9 News: Bethenny Frankel and Dorinda Medley's Fight Turns Violent in Episode 18

The ladies will head back to the villa for some rest and relaxation in the upcoming episode of "The Real Housewives of New York" season 9.

Facebook/rhnyc Promotional banner for Bravo’s reality television series “The Real Housewives of New York.”

Titled "Make Out, Makeup Up," episode 18 will see the Housewives come together after their day trip to Tequila. The ladies will strip down and drink up as they head back to the villa to de-stress. Bethenny Frankel will have a nude detente with Ramona Singer in the pool, while Sonja Morgan will decide to spread positivity to all her co-stars.

Meanwhile, another huge fight will erupt between Bethenny and Dorinda Medley. Their feud will turn into a violent encounter when knives begin flying. Other housewives will head to the beach to go whale watching and bond over fishing. The final dinner becomes a huge fail when Luann D'Agostino messes up the rules of a game they are playing.

In other news, Jill Zarin's husband Bobby is still in the hospital because of his ongoing battle with thyroid cancer. Despite her husband's health condition, Jill continues to put on a brave face as she recently hosted the 5th Annual Luxury Luncheon at the Zarins' Southhampton residence.

Jill is famously known to have a longstanding feud with co-star Ramona. The duo appeared to have put aside their fight because of the former's situation.

"Ramona and I have gotten really close again," she revealed (via PEOPLE). "We're in a whole different place now. Boy, I never predicted that. I never thought that was coming, ever."

Ramona and Jill's once-complicated friendship made a huge turn when the 60-year-old reached out to the 53-year-old author. Jill revealed that Ramona contacted her immediately after learning that Bobby was hospitalized because of cancer complications. Now that he is sick, Ramona reportedly told Jill that their dark past no longer matters.

"The Real Housewives of New York" season 9 airs every Wednesday at 9 p.m. EDT on Bravo.