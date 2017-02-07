'The Real Housewives of Orange County' Cast Updates, News: Lydia McLaughlin Set to Return Following Heather Dubrow's Exit

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" has been through a lot of cast changes recently, losing mainstays like Heather Dubrow and Meghan King Edmonds. However, it looks like a familiar face is being brought back into the mix to fill the void: Lydia McLaughlin returns.

Facebook/RealHousewivesofOrangeCountyLydia McLaughlin, last seen in season 8, will be back for season 12 of 'The Real Housewives of Orange County.'

It can be recalled that McLaughlin joined the reality series back in season 8 but opted not to come back for the ninth season. And while the television personality had her own reasons for leaving the show, it looks like she is ready to return to the reality world and be a Real Housewife again.

Multiple sources apparently told Us Weekly that McLaughlin is set to return for the 12th season of "The Real Housewives of Orange County." And as if that was not good news enough, an insider revealed that McLaughlin is actually looking forward to the comeback.

"She seems really excited," one source told the media outlet.

Known for her positive personality as well as her Christian faith, McLaughlin charmed fans in the eighth season of Bravo's reality show. And even though she had badly wanted to return the season after that, she wrote in her book, "Beyond Orange County: A Housewives Guide to Faith and Happiness," that it was not a part of God's plan for her at the time.

For the upcoming season, McLaughlin will join Tamra Judge, who triumphantly revealed that she will be back despite a couple of her co-stars' attempts to oust her. It is no secret that Vicki Gunvalson and Kelly Dodd are against Judge, who was rather close to McLaughlin during her time as a Real Housewife.

Dubrow and Edmonds, on the other hand, will not be back for the 12th season. Edmonds has not made the announcement yet, but talk of her departure have been rampant. Dubrow, though, revealed that she has "decided to go in another direction" with her life.