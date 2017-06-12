'The Real Housewives of Orange County' News: 100th 'Housewife' Debuts in Season 12 Trailer

"The Real Housewives of Orange Country" are making their comeback this summer for the show's 12th season.

According to People, the returning cast members for the upcoming season of Bravo's reality TV series are gym owner and body-building champion Tamra Judge, feng shui guru Shannon Beador, new mother Meghan King Edmonds, and Bible-reader Lydia McLaughlin.

Reality star Vicki Gunvalson is also making history this season for being Bravo's longest-running housewife. She has been part of the show since it premiered back in March 2006.

However, Gunvalson will not be the only one achieving something groundbreaking in the "Housewives" franchise as the appearance of new housewife Peggy Sulahian on the reality TV series this season makes her the 100th "Real Housewife" in the history of the reality TV franchise.

Sulahian is an Amernian-born brunette who is the wife of a custom wheel mogul. She has two teenage daughters and one nine-year-old son. The new cast member has been introduced to the show through McLaughlin. However, if the trailer for the upcoming season is any indication, she appears to be having a hard time making good friends in the show.

"You're a f—ing bitch," Edmonds screams at Sulaihan in one scene.

"You want to throw a bomb, I'm going to throw a nuke," Kelly Dodd shouts at her in the same video clip.

Despite the threats, Sulahian looks unfazed. She is seen making threats of her own later on, saying "I'll make you look like a fool."

The upcoming season will also be tackling Edmonds' struggle with motherhood while she deals with her husband Jimmy being an overbearing father at home. The series will also be covering Dodd's complicated relationship with her husband Michael. It will also be picking up where Gunvalson's ruined relationships with Beador and Judge left off after the previous season's drama, with McLaughlin caught in between to mediate for the warring parties.

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" is set to premiere on July 10 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.