'The Real Housewives of Orange County' news: Andy Cohen provides teasers about upcoming season

TV show Andy Cohen has revealed some details about the upcoming season of "The Real Housewives of Orange County," including changes in alliances among the cast members, as well as the return of those who previously left the show.

Facebook/RealHousewivesofOrangeCountyPromotional image for season 11 of "The Real Housewives of Orange County."

"The new season is, it's shifting alliances. I think you're gonna be surprised by Kelly Dodd this season," Cohen said on "The Daily Dish" at the NBC Universal Upfront. He continued, "Some old Housewives [are] returning and it's really good."

Aside from Dodd, Cohen did not provide any other detail regarding who the other returning housewives will be. People previously reported that Lydia McLaughlin, who was a main cast member during the show's eighth season, will be coming back. She chose to leave "The Real Housewives of Orange County" despite an invitation extended to her for her return on the show. Reality Tea theorizes that Jeana Keough might have a cameo, given that she appeared before to hang out with Vicki Gunvalson, who has also been confirmed to be part of the new season. Inquisitr, meanwhile, named Gretchen Rossi and Keough as possible former cast members returning to the show, since they were spotted with Gunvalson and Dodd.

Cohen did not give any information either if new cast members will be brought in for the new season, considering that Heather Dubrow has earlier announced her departure from the show. Meghan King Edmonds is also reportedly not returning for the 12th season of "The Real Housewives of Orange County." According to Bustle, it is possible that the birth of Edmonds' child may be the reason for her departure. However, neither Edmonds nor Bravo TV has yet to confirm if they will no longer be coming back for the new season.

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" will premiere this summer. The exact date has yet to be revealed.