'The Real Housewives of Orange County' News: Dr. Terry Dubrow Reveals Reason For Heather's Exit

In January 2017, Heather Dubrow announced her departure from "The Real Housewives of Orange County" after five seasons. After a few months, her husband has finally broken his silence and revealed the real reason why the 48-year-old actress and television personality left.

In a sit-down interview with The Daily Dish, Dr. Terry Dubrow, who also appears on E!'s "Botched," explained the dark side of being on a reality series with several other women.

"One of the most incredible, interesting experiences of our lives was being on 'The Orange County Housewives,' but there's a certain component of stress that's been removed because there's less conflict," Dr. Terry said. He also added that Heather still has "quite a relationship" with the other cast members.

However, multiple reports have suggested that Heather only made the drastic move to save her marriage to Dr. Terry. In one of their arguments last season, the former suddenly broke down in tears after she admitted that the latter was never home because of work.

"After Heather's marriage became a central focus last season on the show, it really caused issues with her and Terry," a source told Radar Online. "They both decided that that she should just quit 'RHOC' since they both have several other successful projects and do not need the money. The last thing that either of them want is to end up in a divorce because they became reality TV stars," the insider went on to say.

The upcoming 12th episode of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" will see the return of former housewives, Lydia McLaughlin, Vicki Gunvalson, Meghan King Edmonds, Shannon Beador, Kelly Dodd, Peggy Sulahian, and Tamra Judge, alongside new housewife, Peggy Sulahian. Lizzie Rovsek and Gretchen Rossi will also make guest appearances.

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" season 12 will premiere on July 10. Viewers can check out the new season's trailer below.