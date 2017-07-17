'The Real Housewives of Orange County' News: 'Flip or Flop' Star Christina El Moussa to Join Show for Season 13?

Facebook/RealHousewivesOfOrangeCounty Promotional image featuring the cast members of "Real Housewives of Orange County" season 12 as the cover photo of the show's official Facebook page.

"Flip or Flop" star Christina El Moussa could be pulling double duty as a member of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" if talks pull through. She's being considered as "she is a perfect fit for the show," according to a source.

Bravo is reportedly deciding whether to reach out to the HGTV celebrity with a contract that could bring her over to "The Real Housewives of Orange County" in time for season 13, according to OK! Magazine via In Touch Weekly.

With her looks, mainstream TV success and her complicated personal life, sources say that the "Flip of Flop" star has a bright future in the Bravo series.

The possible angle for her story as one of the housewives of Orange Country is her role as a single mom to her kids, while continuing her show with her ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, according to the insider.

She is being pitched as a mom with a lot on her hands, juggling her work with looking after her kids, while still finding the time to date. "If the ratings falter or the cast gets greedy, you can bet Christina will be front and center for season 13," another source revealed.

It's not yet clear if Bravo has come forward with an offer to Christina El Moussa, according to the Daily Mail. She is currently seeing 55-year-old Doug Spedding, as they were spotted together on her birthday in Beverly Hills.

The 34-year-old mother has revealed that she is "open to any possibilities," as she shared in an earlier interview with E! In her answers, she downplayed rumors that she will fit in "The Real Housewives of Orange County".

"I would love to do maybe a show with some girlfriends that's fun, but I don't want the whole arguing type thing. I'm not really into that," El Moussa said.