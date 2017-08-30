'The Real Housewives of Orange County' News: Kelly Dodd Confronts Meghan Edmonds in Episode 9

(Photo: Facebook / RealHousewivesofOrangeCounty) Featured is a promotional image for "The Real Housewives of Orange County."

Kelly Dodd serves Meghan Edmonds a low blow on the upcoming episode of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" season 12.

Titled "Drag Bingo Bombshell," next week's episode will see Dodd begin to suspect that her new friend Shannon Beador is up to her old tricks again. She tells Edmonds about her problem, but things immediately go out of hand when the latter takes action on her own.

Putting her detective hat back on, Edmonds attempts to investigate on Vicki Gunvalson's conflict with Tamra Judge and Beador. Later in the episode, the ladies had some fun by playing dress-up. They all head to a Drag Bingo event dressed as men, where Lydia McLaughlin deals with a moral issue.

Old arguments resurface when Edmonds and Dodd tear open old wounds, while Peggy Sulahian heads to the Big Apple with her daughter. Meanwhile, Gunvalson tries to move on with a new romance.

Aside from drama with her co-stars, Beador is also dealing with problems in her own home. The previous episode saw the reality star open up about the painful distance she feels from her husband after she gained 40 lbs. Beador explained that her husband David spends most of his time in the gym instead of being with his family. "It's become an obsession with him," she revealed. "The exercise is David's no. 1 priority now."

Meanwhile, Judge announced she has skin cancer over the weekend. The mother of four shared a selfie sporting cropped shorts via Instagram, revealing the small mole on one side of her posterior. Judge explained that she did not post the image to seek for sympathy, but wants the news to be a precautionary tale for everyone.

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" season 12 airs every Monday night at 9 p.m. EDT on Bravo.