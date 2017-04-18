'The Real Housewives of Orange County' News: Kelly Dodd Got Breast Reduction and Lift Surgery

While most television personalities opt for some form of cosmetic surgery at some point, a good number of female reality stars go for breast augmentation work. So it's a surprise for "The Real Housewives of Orange County" fans to learn that Kelly Dodd actually underwent the opposite procedure: breast lift and reduction surgery, in California last Friday, April 14.

(Photo: Facebook/RealHousewivesofOrangeCounty)A promotional photo of the reality TV series "The Real Housewives of Orange County."

Fans of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" are already looking forward to Dodd's new figure after undergoing breast lift and reduction surgery. No doubt that this will be a running theme for Dodd's story this season, as noted by Reality Tea.

Kelly Dodd had the procedures done in Newport Beach, California last Friday, according to the news report by E!.

Meanwhile, the reality show has not yet announced a definite premiere date for its next season. In the meantime, fans can keep up with the latest on these reality-show housewives from their official Facebook page.

Dodd underwent surgery to reduce her 32G breast size and has gone home to rest. According to Dodd's spokesperson, "Kelly did have a successful surgery and is recovering at home."

This is not the first breast surgery for the reality star who had undergone breast augmentation three years ago. As confided to E! by a source who claims to be close to Dodd, the star elected to have the surgery because "Kelly wanted to get smaller breasts for a long time. She was having a lot of discomfort and it was hard for her to find clothes that fit her chest because of her small frame."

Reality Tea noted that the breast reduction surgery could have involved taking out the implants that Dodd got three years ago. Notably, Dodd is the latest addition to the line of reality housewives whose storylines will revolve around a recent surgery.

Meanwhile, "The Real Housewives of Orange County" is currently in the middle of filming its new season, so fans can stay tuned for Kelly's new figure in the new episodes.