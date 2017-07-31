'The Real Housewives of Orange County' News: Kelly Talks About Confrontation with Shannon

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" reality star Kelly Dodd recently shared what happened behind the scenes before she joined her fellow cast members at what seemed to be a setup.

Through her blog post, Dodd explained that she was out with close family friends when Lydia McLaughlin called her up and asked her to come over.

"Before I jump fully into the Shannon-igans at The Quiet Woman, I want to explain something...as you saw, Lydia actually invited me to dinner when she was riding in Peggy's Ferrari. I thought Tamra was going to dinner, but I wasn't sure about Shannon," Kelly wrote.

She, however, declined the offer as she had family friends visiting from Philadelphia. And they were enjoying a sunset cruise on Newport Harbor when Lydia asked her to go to dinner. Kelly, thinking the rest of the group would be gone when she arrives, bumped into Shannon Beador at the bathroom of the restaurant.

The two last spoke to each other at the reunion special in season 11. Although it has been months, Kelly says that the wounds are still there.

She also explained Shannon's plate throwing fiasco. According to her, she sat at Tamra's seat at the table, while Shannon took the seat opposite hers. Thus, the plate she threw was not her half-eaten steak.

Although Kelly was chased out by Shannon' series of F-bombs and insults, the reality star did not part without obliging the fight. She, too, dropped some insulting remarks, particularly on Shannon's recent weight gain.

The same episode was the first time returning housewife Lydia met Shannon. Although it has been a while since she was on the show, she already has regrets about coming back.

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.