'The Real Housewives of Orange County' News: Latest Teaser Shows Lydia McLaughlin Getting Tangled Up in New Drama

There might be a conflict brewing between "The Real Housewives of Orange County" stars Lydia McLaughlin and Shannon Beador when the series returns for season 12.

Bravo recently unveiled a new teaser for the anticipated 12th season of "RHOC." Four years after her first season, Lydia is coming back to the reality series for more drama. The latest sneak peek shows Lydia and Shannon not getting along.

"I was upset when you said that I was just like Vicki. That's what set me off," Shannon told Lydia. "So let's be clear when you said I was just like Vicki. I have a four-year history with her... I'm nothing like Vicki."

When Lydia kept cutting her off, Shannon said, "Wow. Your mom said I had a bright light. Maybe you should talk to her a little bit." Lydia gave her new frenemy a piece of her mind and responded, "OK. Well, she also said you're a lost soul."

Bustle pointed out that Lydia acts as if she does not understand why comparing Shannon to Vicki is a problem. It's possible that she knows about her co-stars' feud, but decided to deliver the harsh comment anyway.

The publication noted that it could also be the other way around. Perhaps Lydia is well aware of the ins and outs of Shannon and Vicki's roubled relationship, and it was really her intention to stir things up.

Back in May, Bravo boss Andy Cohen shared an interesting bit of information about the upcoming "RHOC" installment. "The new season is, it's shifting alliances. I think you're gonna be surprised by Kelly Dodd this season," he said during the NBCUniversal Upfront.

Fans can also watch the said clip via the network's Sneak Week event, which began on Monday, June 19, and will run until Friday, June 23. The special event can be accessed on all Bravo social and digital platforms everyday at 12 p.m. EDT. Hosted by Bravo's "Shahs of Sunset" stars Mike Shouhed and Reza Farahan, it showcases never-before-seen footage from programs premiering later this year.

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" season 12 premieres Monday, July 10, at 9 p.m. EDT on Bravo.