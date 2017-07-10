'The Real Housewives of Orange County' News: Lydia McLaughlin Returns, Describes Season 12 as 'A Wild Ride'

Facebook/RealHousewivesofOrangeCounty A promotional photo of "The Real Housewives of Orange County."

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" will return for its 12th season very soon and it will see the return of many of its much-missed reality stars, including Lydia McLaughlin. The publishing mogul also recently revealed that the upcoming season was going to be a wild ride.

Lydia temporarily left the franchise four years ago, and just last fall, she successfully unveiled her first project with husband Doug which she called Nobleman magazine. After her hiatus, she is now ready to be part of the Bravo hit once again.

In a recent interview, Lydia did not play ignorant when asked about what fans should expect from season 12. Talking about the upcoming installment, she said it was definitely a wild ride.

Lydia told Us Weekly: "But this time I knew what it was like, and I still went for it. I'd describe this season as, 'I've lost my mind.' It's a wild ride!"

She then added: "I would come home after filming and say to my husband, 'Today was the craziest day ever! I can't believe any of this happened!'"

Lydia also teased that fans will witness new conflicts involving her, Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador in the upcoming season. She explained that while she and Tamra were friends, she simply could not see eye to eye with the latter's best friend, Shannon.

Aside from Lydia, Tamra and Shannon, "The Real Housewives of Orange County" season 12 will also feature the return of Vicki Gunvalson, Meghan King Edmonds and Kelly Dodd. It will also introduce newcomer Peggy Sulahian, who will serve as the 100th "housewife" to join the franchise.

Based on ratings, the previous installment was the most watched season in the history of the show, with around three million viewers per episode. According to Bravo producer Kathleen French, the reason the show is successful is because it features life experiences that fans can relate to, including love, friendship, family and drama among others.

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" season 12 premieres on July 10, Monday, at 9 p.m. EDT on Bravo.