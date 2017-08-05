'The Real Housewives of Orange County' News: Shannon Beador Opens Up About Gaining and Losing Weight

Facebook / RealHousewivesofOrangeCounty The cast of Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Orange County" season 12

Shannon Beador finally spoke about her weight gain in the 12th season of "The Real Housewives of Orange County."

In the latest episode of the long-running Bravo reality show, Beador revealed that putting on as much as 40 pounds and adding 40 percent body fat had a negative effect on her self-esteem as well as her personal relationship with her husband David.

The mother of three shared in the episode that she has no intentions of telling her husband about her body issues. "I'm not even gonna tell David because I'm afraid if I tell him, he's just gonna be done," Beador stated in a video interview with Bravo's The Daily Dish.

But in a recent interview with People, Beador revealed that she already lost as much as 15 pounds with the help of Bravo's fitness advisor Dr. Tim. She mentioned that she decided to concentrate on "eating clean" just like what she normally did before putting on the weight, and her efforts worked successfully.

"I just kind of went off the rails for a little while. I've been exercising 30 minutes a day. I cannot stand exercising, but you can always carve 30 minutes," the 53-year-old celebrity stated.

Aside from her health issues, Beador also revealed in the interview with the publication that she is also uncomfortable with her emotional state when they filmed the episodes for "The Real Housewives of Orange County" season 12.

"I was not in a very good place emotionally. I had just put on a bunch of weight. I just didn't feel good about myself and so I ... wore them on my sleeve and I reacted, I think, a bit more strongly than I would've," she also said in the interview.

Bravo airs the latest episodes of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" season 12 every Mondays at 9 p.m. EDT.