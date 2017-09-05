'The Real Housewives of Orange County' News: Shannon Beador Rushed to Hospital; Tamra Judge Celebrates 50th Birthday

(Photo: Facebook / RealHousewivesofOrangeCounty) Featured is a promotional image for "The Real Housewives of Orange County."

Shannon Beador was rushed to the hospital on Friday due to severe bleeding.

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" star was hospitalized last week after blood started gushing out of her nose. The incident happened when Beador and daughter Sophie were on their way to the Department of Motor Vehicles where the teen was supposed to be taking her road test.

PEOPLE reports the serious nose bleed was caused by the dry air in the state. Beador took to Instagram to share the traumatic story to her supporters. "It started gushing out of my nose, down my throat, and out of my left eye," wrote the 53-year-old about her condition, along with an image of her in the hospital.

The reality star went on to explain that Sophie had to call 911 for her mother. While waiting for the paramedics, Beador said she sat in the DMV parking lot while bleeding nonstop. She was taken to a nearby hospital where she stayed for the rest of the afternoon. Beador assured fans that she is now doing well and her teenage daughter was able to pass her test.

Meanwhile, Beador's co-star Tamra Judge threw a birthday celebration over the weekend. The fitness enthusiast kicked off her 50th birthday party with her husband Eddie Judge friends at a vacation home in Carmel, California. She posted a series of Instagram photos on Saturday, showing Judge and her guests all smiles as they enjoyed the night away. Judge later sported a leopard-print bikini as she continued the festivities.

A few days before Judge's birthday, she revealed to her fans that she was diagnosed with melanoma. She also urged everyone to have their skin checked and keep their health a priority.

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" season 12 airs every Monday night at 9 p.m. EDT on Bravo.