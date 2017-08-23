'The Real Housewives of Orange County' News: Shannon, Meghan, and Kelly to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day Without Vicki

Facebook / RealHousewivesofOrangeCounty The ladies of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" season 12

The ladies of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" will celebrate St. Patrick's Day in the upcoming episode of season 12. But it will not be an "RHOC" party without any drama.

According to the synopsis and sneak peek of the episode called "Run For Your Wife," Kelly Dodd will plan a celebration with co-stars Shannon Beador and Meghan King Edmonds. But their other co-star Vicki Gunvalson will not like the idea, especially since the girls seem to be excluding her from the list of guests in the party.

In a previous post on Bravo, Gunvalson revealed that she was deeply hurt by the way Beador and Judge treat her with negativity. "I am in a really good place with my family and my relationship with Steve, and I don't want it to be influenced by their negativity anymore," she said in the blog. "I have no desire to stoop to Tamra's level by name calling her, but I wish she would once and for all rise above her anger and show her children and the world what it's like to be 'kind,' forgiving and loving"

But in her own blog post, Beador claimed that she never intended to intimidate Gunvalson in any way. "The idea is ridiculous. I just want nothing to do with her and it's clear from this episode that she wants the same. Finally we are on the same page," she stated.

However, it seems like Kelly and Shannon will have too much fun in the upcoming episode, because they will reportedly drink a lot of whiskey together. This could test Meghan's patience as she observes how her friends get drunk.

The episode will also feature a realization for Peggy Sulahian, who will find out that she and Tamra Judge will have a misunderstanding during the Nobleman Launch Party. But can they sort it out sooner than later?

The eighth episode of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" season 12 will be aired by Bravo on Monday, Aug. 28, at 9 p.m. EDT.