'The Real Housewives of Orange County' News: Tamra Judge Gets Slammed by Own Daughter on Facebook

Aside from all the drama in the latest season of "The Real Housewives of Orange County," Tamra Judge still has to face another trouble at home after her estranged daughter talked about their relationship on social media.

Reports reveal that after Bravo aired the latest episode of its long-running reality series Monday night, Judge's 18-year-old daughter Sidney Barney turned to Facebook to explain why she and her mother had a falling out.

Barney decided to open up because she reportedly wanted her mother to stop talking about her on the show because she has no intentions of being associated with her or the reality series.

"The reasons I left my mother's house are that she was neglectful (leaving us at home with no food or simply ignoring us entirely), she constantly put herself first and the biggest reason was that she was mentally and emotionally abusive. She was no mother to me," Barney wrote in the now-deleted lengthy Facebook post.

Barney also cited one of the reasons why she wants to stay away from her mother. According to her post, she agreed to let Judge attend her graduation due to the request of her father Simon Barney, but she specifically asked her not to take photos and share it to the public. But just after two weeks, she was deeply disappointed when her mother decided to break her promise not to post anything about her high school graduation on social media because she never wanted to be in the middle of the spotlight.

"My mom has been portraying the innocent erased mother whose daughter was estranged from her due to divorce and an evil ex husband when in actuality she is the sole reason why I do not want her in my life and will not have a relationship with her," Barney also said in her post.

Judge reacted to her daughter's statements on her Twitter account when a fan showed her a copy of the post. According to the 49-year-old star, she was not exactly surprised to read such words from her.

Not surprised. #brainwashed Ask her paid for her very expensive college. I'm good when it works for her and her dad — Tamra Judge (@TamraBarney) August 8, 2017

