'The Real Housewives of Orange County' News: Vicki Gunvalson Shares New Details About New Boyfriend Steve Lodge

Facebook / RealHousewivesofOrangeCounty Vicki Gunvalson finds love again.

Vicki Gunvalson is ready to find lasting love with her new beau in season 12 of "The Real Housewives of Orange County."

In an interview with ABC News, the original cast member of Bravo's long-running reality series revealed that she is currently happy with the new man in her life named Steve Lodge. She also claimed that she is ready to move on from her controversial and tumultuous relationship with her ex-boyfriend Brooks Ayers that was well documented in the past seasons of the show.

According to the 55-year-old reality TV star, she was broken when she began seeing the retired Santa Ana police officer. She also revealed that she initially discouraged him from dating her because she believed that she will not be a good partner during that time. But things continue to work well for them up to now.

She also described her relationship with Lodge in an interview with E! News, saying that the former police officer can provide the right kind of attention that she needs.

"It was 10 months after Brooks that I started getting serious with Steve. He was kind of just what I needed," she stated. "I don't like being alone. It's a couples' world, so if you're not dating or have a significant other you get a little left out from your couple friends. The right people appeal when they need to and he's been good."

When asked if she is expecting Lodge to propose to her during their upcoming trip to Cabo for his birthday, she claimed that everything will be up to him.

"At our age, he's 59, I'm 55, you make that decision together. I don't want to be having dinner and then [he just says], 'Will you marry me?' It's something we have to know together," she also said. "I don't want to ever be divorced again. I don't want to go through this heartache anymore. It hurts, like physically hurts."

Gunvalson will appear on the next episode of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" season 12 on Bravo on Monday, July 24, at 9 p.m. EDT.