'The Real Housewives of Orange County' Season 12 News: 100th Housewife Introduced in Latest Trailer

Things are about to go crazier when "The Real Housewives of Orange County" returns for season 12.

Facebook/RealHousewivesofOrangeCountyPromotional image for the upcoming season of "The Real Housewives of Orange County"

Bravo has released a trailer for the upcoming season and it gives a first look at the new and returning housewives. Coming back for the 12th installment are new mom Meghan King Edmonds, champion bodybuilder Tamra Judge, fearless and frank Kelly Dodd, kooky mother Lydia McLaughlin and feng shui expert Shannon Beador.

Original housewife Vicki Gunvalson is also seen in the clip and she is back at it again in Coto de Caza. She is currently Bravo's longest-running Housewife as she has been with the series since it debuted in March 2006.

People points out that Vicki is not the only housewife making history in season 12. Newcomer Peggy Sulahian is heading to the show as Bravo's 100th housewife in the entire "The Real Housewives" franchise. Wife to a custom wheel mogul, Peggy has two teenage daughters and one 9-year-old son. She is introduced to the cast members by Lydia, but the trailer hints she does not do a good job of making friends.

In addition, the trailer reveals there will be so much drama and many rumors. "She's so evil," a teary-eyed Tamra says. Kelly appears to be furious with someone, saying: "You want to throw a bomb, I'm going to throw a nuke." Plenty of laughs, conflicts, costume parties and drinks are also featured in the footage.

According to Bravo, the series picks up with Vicki and Tamra still at odds. Lydia, however, remains hopeful that they can put the past behind them and become close friends again. Meghan adjusts to her life as a new mom, while Shannon stuggles with getting back into shape. Kelly, on the other hand, is trying to deal with her complicated relationship with her husband, Michael.

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" season 12 premieres July 10 at 9 p.m. EDT on Bravo.