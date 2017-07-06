'The Real Housewives of Orange County' Season 12 News: What Happens When the Reality Show Returns?

Facebook/RealHousewivesofOrangeCounty Promotional image featuring the cast members of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" season 12.

Now that "The Real Housewives of Orange County" season 12 is just around the corner, several details are already available that provide hints on what viewers should expect from the premiere episode and from the rest of the season.

One of the interesting bits in "The Real Housewives of Orange County" season 12 is the addition of the franchise's 100th Housewife, Peggy Sulahian. She is the wife of WTW Corporation owner Diko Sulahian. Their company specializes in high-end custom car wheels and appears to have a clientele filled with Hollywood A-listers.

Though Peggy is tagged as the new Housewife, she is certainly not a rookie in terms of rolling with the elites. Her Instagram page proves it with photos of her and her husband alongside superstars that include Justin Bieber and The Game.

Meanwhile, Peggy is joining recurring cast members Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Lydia McLaughlin, Shannon Beador, Meghan King Edmonds, and Kelly Dodd. Heather Dubrow is not returning for season 12.

Based on the "The Real Housewives of Orange County" season 12 trailer, it looks like Peggy was not intimidated by the other veteran Housewives even when intense fights occurred. At one point in the video teaser, Edmonds and Dodd were seen throwing insults at Peggy. The latter then answered, "I'll make you look like a fool."

It is also going to be a special time for Gunvalson as her season 12 casting makes her the longest running-Housewife in the franchise.

The synopsis of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" season 12's premiere episode hinted that Beador will be seen dealing with her weight issues, while Edmonds is coming back after giving birth and will soon learn that motherhood is not as easy as it seems. As for Gunvalson, she is having the best time as far as her business is concerned. She is growing an empire and will be seen moving from one office location to another.

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" season 12 returns on Monday, July 10, at 9 p.m. EDT on Bravo.