'The Real Housewives of Orange County' Season 12 Spoilers: Tamra and Peggy Discuss Fight Over Vicki

Tamra Judge and Peggy Sulahian are keeping it real and angsty in the new season of "The Real Housewives of Orange County."

In the recent episode of the Bravo reality show, fans cannot help but notice that the two co-stars do not like each other. In an exclusive clip via Entertainment Tonight, Judge stated that she wants to give Sulahian a chance, but the latter needs to fix her "b**** face" first. Previously, the blonde became offended when her new brunette co-star told her to "get over" her feud with Vicki Gunvalson during Lydia McLaughlin's party. Apparently, they have decided to meet for lunch to talk about what happened.

Sulahian quipped that she had no idea she hurt Judge that night. All she said, according to her, was for the blonde to stop Gunvalson from causing her pain. Judge quickly responded and told her that she was not being dramatic and that she genuinely felt like Sulahian was "shoving Vicki down her throat" with her statement. The brunette then said the other had already judged her when they do not know each other well yet. Judge then straight out asked Sulahian if she was aware that she had a b**** face. Sulahian countered that she will not give her that face once the blonde stopped acting like one.

Meanwhile, Judge will be appearing in NBCNY's "Open House" later this month to show off her newly renovated California home. PEOPLE reported that the reality star and her husband have revamped their kitchen and great room. Viewers will get to experience a grand tour of Judge's abode, complete with Italian-inspired courtyard, on Aug, 28.

In the clip, she said that what she loves most about the house is the "island" where her four children can relax with them.

"What I really love about it is this huge island," she shared. "The kids can sit around it, I can make dinner, they can do their homework or even watch TV. It also opens up to this relaxing family room which is filled with natural light,"

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" airs Mondays at 9 p.m. EDT on Bravo.