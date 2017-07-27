'The Real Housewives of Orange County' Season 12: Vicki Gunvalson Bonds With Peggy Sulahian, Tamra Judge Fixes Her Family's Problems

Ryan Vieth gets emotional on the next episode of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" season 12.

Facebook/RealHousewivesOfOrangeCounty Promotional image for "The Real Housewives of Orange County" season 12

Titled "We Have a New Puppet Master," episode 4 will see Ryan and Tamra Judge have a heart-to-heart conversation. Tamra attempts to break the vicious cycle of divorce and parental alienation in her family.

Meanwhile, although Kelly Dodd and Shannon Beador are still left stunned over what happened in "The Quiet Woman Dinner," all of the ladies decide to move on with their own lives.

Kelly plans to make some improvements on herself by trying out vaginal rejuvenation, while Shannon goes out with her daughter Sophie for a driving lesson. Elsewhere, Lydia McLaughlin's mother Judy organizes a special birthday celebration for her grandson Stirling. Vicki Gunvalson forms an instant friendship with new housewife Peggy Sulahian during the party.

In the previous episode, all the ladies were at the birthday party of Tamra's granddaughter. Lydia and Shannon tried to make peace and forget everything about their previous fight. However, it turned out to be a setup when Kelly walked in, unbeknownst to Shannon and Tamra that Lydia also invited her to the celebration.

Through a blog, Kelly explained that she did not know that the ladies would be there when she arrived. The reality star admitted that she and Shannon have never really gotten along. While she said she no longer wants to react when Shannon goes off on her, the 42-year-old admitted that she loves "bringing out Shannon's expressive side."

Kelly also gave a teaser of what's to come in another interview. According to her, more focus will be given to the ladies' families.

"This season is more about our families than the fighting," she revealed. "We did film [as a group], but it was more about the individual families rather than all of us together. I think we get along — it's not as dark as last season, I think it's a little bit more fun this time. It's funny."

"The Real Housewives of Orange County" season 12 airs every Monday at 9 p.m. EDT on Bravo.