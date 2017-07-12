'The Real Housewives of Orange County' Updates: Vicki Gunvalson's Feud with Co-Stars Continues

Facebook/RealHousewivesofOrangeCounty More drama and feud in "The Real Housewives of Orange County" season 12

The premiere episode of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" season 12 features the continuation of Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra Judge's feud from the previous season.

In season 11, fans of the long-running Bravo reality series saw that Gunvalson was saying that Judge's husband Eddie is gay. The couple already denied the rumors, but Gunvalson still claims that she still knows a lot of secrets about her co-star and is willing to unveil everything about her and her family.

"She's hiding some secrets of her own in her closet," Gunvalson said in a conversation with returning Housewife Lydia McLaughlin during the RHOC reunion. "She doesn't want anybody ever talking about her daughter and her not talking, rumors of Eddie ... she doesn't want anybody touching her, but she will touch and hurt everybody else. And I'm tired of it."

However, in her latest blog post on Bravo, Gunvalson said that it has been a while since she last talked with Judge and their other co-star Shannon Beador. This makes the filming for the upcoming season more difficult and awkward for her.

But while she refuses to be bullied by the two, she still wants to patch things up with her colleagues. "I am hopeful that we can all be friends again, because life is easier that way. Having all this conflict is not healthy for any of us," the reality star stated.

Meanwhile, Beador said in the premiere episode that Gunvalson was the one who caused her to gain weight because of all the former's allegations about her husband David Beador. According to Gunvalson, David was physically abusing the 55-year-old reality star. But Beador denied her accusations.

Yet Beador claims that her weight gain has a negative effect on her. "My weight gain has affected me and how I feel about myself. I'm embarrassed of my body," she said.

The next episode of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" season 12 will be aired by Bravo on Monday, July 17, at 9 p.m. EDT.