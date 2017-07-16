'The Real Housewives of Orange County' Vicki Gunvalson News: Housewife Sheds Light on Hospitalization in Season 12

BravoTV.com "The Real Housewives of Orange County" cast member Vicki Gunvalson hospitalized while filming

Vicki Gunvalson opened up about the accident that got her hospitalized during their trip to Iceland while filming the episodes for "The Real Housewives of Orange County" season 12.

Gunvalson, one of the original cast members of the long-running reality show franchise since 2006, shared that fans of the series will see her being wheeled away in an ambulance this season. When asked about the reason why she had to be rushed to the hospital, she joked in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that her castmates did it deliberately.

"They tried to kill me," the 55-year-old sales executive stated. "That's my story: They literally tried to kill me."

Gunvalson also shared a few details about the scary incident that will be featured in one of the upcoming episodes of season 12. Yet she admitted that she cannot remember some of the details.

"The ambulance with the person laying on the stretcher with the white robe over her head [based on the season 12 sneak peek] was me ... I'm not saying anything else," she also said.

This is not the first time that Gunvalson was hospitalized in the series because of an accident. In season 11, fans of the show saw her being airlifted from Glamis, California after she got hurt from an ATV ride accident.

She and her castmates had a little discussion after none of the other ladies went to the hospital to visit her during that time, but this seems to be different now.

"[This time], they all asked me, do you want us to go to the hospital with you or what do you want us to do? I said, 'Stay back and whoop it up!' and I think they did," she stated in the interview. "I was like, 'I don't need to go to the hospital! I'm good!'" she added. "And they were like, 'You're not good. We're taking you to the hospital.'"

In another report from the same publication, Gunvalson publicly apologized for causing stress to Shannon Beador, leading the latter to gain weight.

Bravo is slated to air the premiere episode of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" on Monday, July 17, at 9 p.m. EDT.