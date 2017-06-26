'The Real Housewives of Potomac' News: Cast Members Shocked by Karen's New Home, Lavish Lifestyle

Another dose of drama awaits viewers this Sunday, July 2, as Bravo airs the much-awaited finale of "The Real Housewives of Potomac" season 2. To prepare everyone, here's what might happen in the upcoming season finale.

Youtube/AfterBuzz TVA screengrab from After Buzz TV’s interview with the cast of Bravo reality show “The Real Housewives of Potomac.”

In the upcoming episode, titled "Home Is Where the Truth Is," Robyn Dixon confronts her ex-husband about their relationship, while Monique Samuels show off her new home. Bryant, on the other hand, tries to find the courage to break it off with her boyfriend, Kevin.

However, the major spoiler for "The Real Housewives of Potomac" is that Bryant, Dixon, Samuels, Charrisse Jackson-Jordan and Ashley Darby will attend a party at Karen Huger's new home, and they will be shocked of her new sumptuous life. Some even wondered what the latter's net worth is exactly.

According to Earn the Necklace, Huger is worth around $10 million, in addition to starting her own company, Ikon Enterprises, which is a beauty and fashion boutique. She also makes profits speaking in public about female empowerment and sexual assault.

The net worth of Huger's husband is no joke, too. Raymond is reportedly worth an estimated $40 million dollars, as the CEO of Paradigm Solutions, which he established in 1991 after working at IBM for quite a long time.

Karen and Raymond are ready to start the next chapter of their lives. However, some of the other "The Real Housewives of Potomac" stars are creating some major drama about it. In fact, Jackson-Jordan had a lot to say about the Huger's money and the whole house search.

"Charrisse is quick to comment on how others are spending their money but she never talks about her own money," Karen said in an interview with BravoTV.com. "Is that because she's worried about home, and if that she's going to have to move out? And if she's broke? Projection honey, maybe she should chat with her therapist about that," she added.