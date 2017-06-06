'The Real Housewives of Potomac' Season 2 Episode 10 Spoilers: Ladies Take the Drama to Bermuda; One Relationship Begins as Another Faces End

When "The Real Housewives of Potomac" season 2 returns to the small screen next week with episode 10, the ladies will be off to Bermuda for the trip that became the source of conflict and excitement.

(Photo: Bravo)The promotional banner for "The Real Housewives of Potomac" season 2.

The previous episode of the reality series showed Charrisse Jackson Jordan and Karen Huger planning the big vacation. The two are so excited about it and even got to a point where they bickered as to who came up with the idea in the first place.

Thankfully, the two found middle ground and decided that they plan one day of the trip, respectively. Unfortunately, despite that, things take a turn for the worse in "Real Housewives of Potomac" season 2, episode 10 titled "Welcome to the Bermuda Triangle."

Bravo teases that the girls have not left Potomac yet, but the drama is already brewing. This is because not all the ladies will join the much-anticipated Bermuda trip.

Per the synopsis for "The Real Housewives of Potomac" season 2, episode 10, Karen "leaves out some of the women out of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity." Who those end up being remains to be seen.

Interestingly, the holiday also gives two people another opportunity in the form of a romance. Bravo teases that "Once we land in the tropical destination, it won't just be the temps that are heating up."

Emily Moses and Agu Ukaogo will apparently get a little too cozy in "The Real Housewives of Potomac" season 2, episode 10, with the network teasing they might be "sharing a bed."

As all this goes on, Robyn "makes a decision" regarding her relationship with Juan. Things have been complicated between the two recently, but the previous episode made it look like she will call it quits.

However, The Hollywood Gossip warns how Robyn Dixon could become fickle-minded, which means her decision in "The Real Housewives of Potomac" season 2, episode 10 may not be as final as it sounds.

Last but not the least, next week's installment will also finally see Monique Samuels and Gizelle Bryant iron things out between them after their constant backbiting, which got worse in the previous episode.

"The Real Housewives of Potomac" season 2, episode 10, "Welcome to the Bermuda Triangle" airs Sunday, June 11, at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.