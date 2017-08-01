'The Reflection' Anime Spoilers: New Character to Be Introduced; Which Side Will She Choose to Be On?

The Reflection Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese superhero anime series "The Reflection" by Stan Lee and Studio DEEN.

People may have survived that tragic event from three years ago, but it seems that the world has only become more complicated since as the battle between good and evil continues on the next episode of the Japanese superhero anime series, "The Reflection."

Three years ago, an incident dubbed as The Reflection brought a veil of smoke and light upon the world. It killed a lot of people, and those who survived have inexplicably gained unnatural abilities. But while some of these people, now known as the Reflected, chose to use their gifts for the greater good, others would really rather exploit newfound powers for their own benefits.

One of the good guys is I-Guy, who had to give up a career in music to pursue his new role as protector of the Los Angeles. Another one is known as X-On, whose backstory is yet to be told.

There is also a girl who seems very interested in X-On for some reason. She also happens to have the ability to teleport at will.

What's more surprising, however, is that Stan Lee himself, herein dubbed as Mr. Mystic, seems to be at the head of the villainous organization that aims to bring X-On out into the open. Mr. Mystic's true purpose and motivation are yet to be known at this point.

The upcoming third episode will be introducing yet another new character named Lisa. Who is she, and which side will she be on — X-On's or Mr. Mystic's? What new havoc will Steel Ruler and the rest of Mr. Mystic's people be stirring up in order to achieve their goals? Also, who is Wraith, and what role will he or she be playing in the ongoing battle between good and evil?

There is also another narrative that's set in Japan about a group of school girls who seems to have also been affected by The Reflection. The events in New York have inspired them to come together and think of a name for their group. Will they eventually be joining the other superheroes in America, or will they be battling evils in their own land?

"The Reflection" airs on Saturdays at 11 p.m. JST on NHK. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.