'The Reflection' Episode 6 Spoilers: What Happens in 'San Antonio'?

The Reflection Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese superhero anime series "The Reflection" by Stan Lee and Studio DEEN.

It seems that the bad guys have just taken more than a handful of Reflected into their custody. Will Eleanor and her crew be able to locate them before it's too late on the next episode of the Japanese superhero anime series, "The Reflection"?

The mysterious event known as the Reflection has gifted many people all over the world with a variety of abilities. Some of them are using it for good, others have been conniving with evil, while many have been hiding from the crowd for fear of being persecuted for what they have become.

A Reflected by the name of Michael was introduced in this week's episode. Three years ago, he lost his sight to the Reflection, but in place of it gained the ability to see Reflected humans like himself. He has decided to use this to locate the Reflected and provide them shelter from the cruelty of the world around them.

This was also where Eleanor finally found Michelle, who adamantly refused that she was not affected by the Reflection. But Michael, who could see her, insisted otherwise. What could be keeping Michelle from fully embracing her powers, and what kind of power does she possess?

Also, where has all the other Reflected gone to? After Michael realized that Reflected people like him should not stay in hiding, Eleanor volunteered to free everyone from the hideout. But when she got there, the place was already empty, and everybody was gone.

Did Mr. Mystic's crew succeed in taking all of the Reflected in Michael's care? If so, what does he plan to do with them? Then again, there is also the possibility of the Reflected deciding to leave the place of their own accord since many of them have been feeling trapped all this time.

The next episode titled "San Antonio" will surely reveal what happened at the hideout while Michael, Vy, and Eleanor were out fighting the bad guys.

"The Reflection" airs on Saturdays at 11 p.m. JST on NHK. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.