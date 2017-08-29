'The Reflection' Episode 7 Spoilers: I-Guy Takes Steel Ruler On; Can Eleanor and Crew Save the Final Allens?

The Reflection Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese superhero anime series "The Reflection" by Stan Lee and Studio DEEN.

The bad guys' end game has only continued to become more mysterious and intriguing on the Japanese superhero anime series, "The Reflection." Will the answers be revealed soon now that Eleanor may have just met a key player on the villain's side?

While on their way to Los Angeles, California to secure the last of two Allens, a being who called herself Wraith came to Eleanor in a vision, telling her that the Reflected would soon become one and take over the world just as Darkness wanted.

Wraith did not reveal anything more than that. It does, however, prove that whoever this Darkness is, he seems to know just where Eleanor and her crew are at any given time.

It was for this reason that Steel Ruler was able to tail Eleanor to the location of Nina. But just when things seemed to have reached a point of hopelessness, I-Guy dropped by, complete with the customary "Sky Show" theme, to lend a helping hand.

And with I-Guy by their side, will Eleanor's crew be able to secure the last two Allens, and thus figure out just what Darkness' end game is?

Fans have also been wondering when the show will feature X-On's backstory and finally reveal the face behind the mask.

This week's episode also briefly featured the group of Reflected high school girls in Japan. The bandages on their faces were proof enough that they have been continuing their own battle on their side of the world. However, the series has yet to show these girls in an actual battle; something that fans have also been looking forward to seeing.

An intense battle between I-Guy and Steel Ruler is about to break out in the next episode aptly titled, "Team I-Guy." Has the good side just gained a much-needed advantage, or are things about to get even more complicated from here?

"The Reflection" airs on Saturdays at 11 p.m. JST on NHK. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.