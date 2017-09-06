'The Reflection' Episode 8 Spoilers: I-Guy to Try On New Suit; Can Eleanor Survive an Encounter With Steel Ruler?

The Reflection Official Site Key visual art for the Japanese superhero anime series "The Reflection" by Stan Lee and Studio DEEN.

I-Guy is taking his new suit out for a test drive, and Eleanor may well find herself on the wrong end of Steel Ruler's next assault as the Japanese superhero anime series "The Reflection" continues.

This week's episode may have given fans one of the series' most intense fight sequences yet, but in the midst of the chaos, the good guys have also lost what might've been their only lead to figuring out what Wraith's end game is.

Maggie is dead, Nina is missing, and X-On and I-Guy are currently not in good terms after the former blamed the latter's showy antics for the death of their leader. Will I-Guy be able to redeem himself from this incident, especially after coming to the studio and finding out that Wraith has slaughtered every single one of his tech crew?

However, not all is lost since the crew has managed to put together a brand new suit, the Mark II I-Guy, that they've told Ian through a recording to take out on a test drive. What makes this suit more efficient than its predecessor is that while the last suit required the entire crew to put on Ian, the Mark II is supposedly a lot easier to don. Even Ian can do it all by himself.

How will this new suit change the way Ian, a.k.a. I-Guy, fight his battles from now on, especially with Maggie's death still weighing on his mind?

The episode ended with Eleanor and Steel Ruler meeting up on the streets. Where will this encounter lead and how will Eleanor handle a potential battle with one of the Wraith's strongest, and most cunning agent?

Things are heating up, and the Wraith's true goals may be nearing exposure. Can the good guys be able to set aside their differences and stand together once more to defend both humanity and the reflected from doom?

"The Reflection" airs on Saturdays at 11 p.m. JST on NHK. Information on other schedules and online resources can be found on the series' official site. Episodes are also available in selected regions outside Japan via Crunchyroll.