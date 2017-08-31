'The Romanoffs' Air Date, Cast News: Matthew Weiner Brings Back His 'Mad Men' Team for Amazon Royal Drama

Showrunner Matthew Weiner is bringing back his former team from "Mad Men" more than two years since the series bowed out of television. The executive producer is putting together a new show titled "The Romanoffs" with the writers and producers of his former award-winning drama.

Facebook/MadMen It will be a "Mad Men" reunion on and off-camera on the upcoming drama "The Romanoffs" on Amazon.

Weiner has asked Semi Chellas, Blake McCormick, and Andre and Maria Jacquemetton to work as producers and writers of "The Romanoffs." He also asked 13 other individuals who used to work on "Mad Men" in the casting, hair and makeup, and costume departments to be part of the series he is creating for Amazon's streaming platform.

Earlier, Weiner also picked Christina Hendricks and John Slattery to star in "The Romanoffs." Both actors were part of "Mad Men" for seven seasons and have been recognized at the Emmys for their work on the AMC show.

"It's an honor to be working with these exceptional storytellers and collaborators — many of whom I know from 'Mad Men' — and all of whom are wonderful artists with incredible vision," the award-winning show creator said. "We are all looking forward to bringing this unique project to life."

"The Romanoffs" will feature eight episodes in a contemporary setting. Each installment will be a stand-alone story that features characters who believe that they are the descendants of Russia's imperial dynasty.

Weiner detailed in an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter that "The Romanoffs" will be a different experience for him as a show creator. He won't be tied to creating a serialized story season after season and it will also give actors, who might not have considered doing a project for the small screen, to do at least an episode in the series.

Weiner also plans on directing some of the episodes of "The Romanoffs" as he did with "Mad Men." Amazon provided him with a $50 million budget for the whole project, which will be filmed both in Los Angeles and abroad.

Amazon has not announced the exact air date of "The Romanoffs" but it is set for a 2018 debut.