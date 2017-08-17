The Science of Gender

Editor's Note: This is Part 1 in a Christian Post series on how Christians should respond to transgenderism.

The percentage of American adults who identify as transgender has doubled over the past decade to about 1.4 million people. And that number is expected to increase, especially as more children are now beginning to identify as someone of the opposite gender.

The Christian Post is launching this series on transgenderism as children as young as 3 are being increasingly told that it's normal to change their gender identity and as parents and institutions are being forced to accommodate and embrace transgender children.

The first part of the series will offer an overview of the science and the few studies that were done to better understand why people identify as transgender.

To begin with, let's define some terms.

