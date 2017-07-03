'The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia' Release Date News: Game Coming to the US Early Next Year [What to Expect]

(Photo: YouTube/Bandai Namco Entertainment) A screenshot from the announcement trailer for "The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia."

"The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia" will be released in the west in early 2018, Bandai Namco Entertainment has announced.

This action-packed adventure will serve as the first console game adaptation of the hit manga and series "The Seven Deadly Sins" by Nakaba Suzuki and it looks like it won't be the last.

In an official statement, Bandai Namco Entertainment America brand director Dennis Lee stated that "The Seven Deadly Sins" is "a great new series to add to our growing portfolio of world-class anime games."

"We can't wait for anime lovers and fans of The Seven Deadly Sins to experience this new and exciting franchise," the statement continued.

"The Seven Deadly Sins" follows the story of the titular gang of rebels accused of overthrowing the Kingdom of Liones, an allegation that forced them to disband. They were tracked down for their supposed crime by the Holy Knights, who claim to have eliminated the group and its purported threat for good.

These elite guards became the new rulers of the kingdom, but the third princess named Elizabeth believes that the Seven Deadly Sins are not the bad guys. She thinks they are still out there and so she made it her mission to find them.

"The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia" will allow players to explore the "scenic 3D environment" of the kingdom alongside beloved characters in the manga and anime like the leader of The Seven Deadly Sins himself, Meliodas, and Elizabeth and Hawk.

The characters will come with their own unique fighting styles based on the source material, which means that they will have their individual set of strengths and weaknesses.

Like the anime, the battles in "The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia" will be "high-tension and fast-paced" so that gamers will get the chance to somehow recreate these showdowns in the game.

"The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia" will feature an "adventurous storyline" and will provide a lot of places to discover. It will also come with a multiplayer mode where two players can go head-to-head both online and offline.

"The Seven Deadly Sins: Knights of Britannia" is being developed by Natsume Atari exclusively for the PlayStation 4.