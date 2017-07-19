'The Seven Deadly Sins' Season 2 Premiere, Spoilers: New Demons to Be Introduced as Villains; 2018 Release Date for Anime?

The next season of "The Seven Deadly Sins" will see the protagonists battle a new set of villains. Meanwhile, season 2 of the anime series will debut in January next year.

YouTube/Netflix Season 2 of "The Seven Deadly Sins" will debut in January 2018.

"The Seven Deadly Sins" is based on the manga written and illustrated by Nakaba Suzuki. The series follows the story of the Seven Deadly Sins, who were once knights in the region of Britannia until they were disbanded by the Holy Knights.

By the end of season 1, which aired in March 2015, the Seven Deadly Sins — Melodias, Diane, Ban, King, Gowther, Merlin and Escanor — united with the Holy Knights to defeat the big bad of the show, Hendrickson.

Official plot details for "The Seven Deadly Sins" season 2 have not yet been released. However, the Inquisitr reported that a whole new set of demons will serve as the villains of the upcoming installment.

The new season will feature the Seven Deadly Sins going up against the Ten Commandments, a band of powerful demons. Another unexpected speculation is that the Seven Deadly Sins will fight one of their own, Escanor.

Escanor has a split personality depending on the time of day. During the day, Escanor exhibits a prideful and arrogant demeanor while his body changes to having big muscles that allow him to move at great strength and speed. At night, Escanor turns into a meek and humble being.

Even Escanor's eating habits change when he transforms. Escanor eats meat when he is powerful, while he only consumes vegetables when he's become gentle later in the day.

Meanwhile, fans can look forward to the new season of "The Seven Deadly Sins" that is slated to premiere in early 2018. According to the official announcement, season 2 will premiere in the month of January. It is anticipated to have 24 episodes as well, similar to the first season.