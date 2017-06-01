'The Shannara Chronicles' Season 2 Air Date, Spoilers: Hit Fantasy Series Moves to Spike; Bandon to Emerge as New Villain?

Season 2 of the television adaptation of Terry Brooks' popular fantasy book series has finally finished filming. What new struggles and bittersweet victories will the main characters be facing when "The Shannara Chronicles" finally returns on the air later this year?

Facebook/theshannarachroniclesA promotional image for the fantasy series “The Shannara Chronicles” featuring Wil (Austin Butler), Amberle (Poppy Drayton) and Eretria (Ivana Baquero).

In a recent Instagram post, actress Ivana Baquero, who plays the human thief Eretria, announced that filming for the upcoming second season of "The Shannara Chronicles" has finally wrapped. She went on to express her gratitude for having been given the chance "to embody such a unique and special character" like Eretria for the second time around.

Having been raised by a band of thieves notoriously known as Rovers, Eretria started out as an untrustworthy character who have more than once fooled the Elven Princess Amberle (Poppy Drayton) and the half-elf/half-human Wil (Austin Butler). But unexpected twists and turns eventually turned her into a loyal ally who would willingly lay down her life for the success of their quest.

The season 1 finale saw Amberle turning into the new Ellcrys, which is a giant tree that keeps the banished monsters in the Forbidding from crossing over into the Four Lands. Eretria was captured by trolls in the Safehold, and main hero Wil was seen riding out on a mission to retrieve her even while still mourning the loss of his beloved Amberle.

Season 2 will reportedly be set a year after these events and will be introducing a new threat in the re-emergence of magic that will terrify the citizens of the Four Lands.

Wil has, by this time, turned his back on his magical destiny, until a new girl named Mareth (Malese Jow) comes around and saves him from a life-threatening attack. He will eventually decide to rejoin the fight for the restoration of peace and order in the Four Lands, and will also soon be reunited with Eretria along the way.

The three youths will then set out in search of the Druid Allanon (Manu Bennett), who will consequently give them the task of stopping his former apprentice Bandon (Marcus Vanco) from resurrecting a creature of dark evil known as The Warlock Lord.

"The Shannara Chronicles" season 2 is set to have 10 episodes and will air later this year on its new home, Spike. The network will be airing the first season of the hit fantasy series starting on Thursday, June 29, at 11 p.m. ET.