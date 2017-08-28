'The Shannara Chronicles' Season 2 News: Latest Trailer Hints at Danger in the Four Lands

(Photo: Facebook/theshannarachronicles) Featured is a promotional image for "The Shannara Chronicles."

A new kind of evil is unleashed when "The Shannara Chronicles" returns for season 2 this fall.

In the latest trailer from Spike, Allanon (Manu Bennett) warns Wil (Austin Butler) about the new enemy he is about to face. "You have no idea what you're up against," he says. However, Wil is not having it. "I'm not interested in saving the world anymore," he firmly insists. Allanon later gives him the sword of Shannara along with a quest to pursue.

Spanning 10 episodes, season 2 picks up one year after the events of last season that showed The Four Lands in chaos. The populace is terrified due to the re-emergence of magic and an organization that hunts down magic users continues to sow discord among all races.

After dealing with his separation from Eretria (Ivana Baquero) and the absence of Amberle, Wil decides to turn his back on a magical journey to turn into a healer. However, he is forced to join the fight when a mysterious figure named Mareth (Malese Jow) saves him from a Crimson attack.

Baqueor caught up with Hypable in April and she teased that her character will focus on learning more about herself this season. "I think for Eretria this season is mainly about discovering where she comes from, who she is, who her parents really were, what the tattoo means," she explained. "There's a lot of that in this new season." She also confirmed that season 2 will see Wil continue his search for Eretria.

Aaron Jakubenko and Marcus Vanco are set to return as Ander and Bandon, respectively. New faces are also heading to the series this season, including Gentry White as Garet, Desmond Chiam as General Riga, Caroline Chikezie as Queen Tamlin and Vanessa Morgan as Lyria.

"The Shannara Chronicles" season 2 premieres Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 10 p.m. EDT on Spike.