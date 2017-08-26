'The Shannara Chronicles' Season 2 Spoilers: Wil Turns His Back on His Destiny

When "The Shannara Chronicles" TV adaptation of Terry Brook's best-selling fantasy novel series returns for its second season, it will air on Spike instead of MTV. What challenges will the heroes of the Four Lands face next?

Facebook/theshannarachronicles/ "The Shannara Chronicles" season 2 returns this Oct. 11, Wednesday, at 10 p.m. EDT on Spike

As revealed in a press release for the upcoming season of the show, it is pandemonium in the Four Lands. Following the re-emergence of magic, an organization called The Crimson has been injecting fear and discord among the races, even more so when they start hunting down wielders of the craft.

Picking up right after the events of the first season, the next installment will show Wil (Austin Butler) abandon his predetermined destiny. Mourning for the loss of Amberle (Poppy Drayton) and his separation from Eretria (Ivana Baquero), the healer-to-be will ignore his magical destiny.

When a mysterious woman named Mareth (Malese Jow) saves him from the Crimson, he will rejoin the forces and fight back against the organization.

"The Shannara Chronicles" will introduce new characters this season. Apart from Mareth, who will be portrayed by "The Vampire Diaries" alum, Vanessa Morgan will play yet another mystery woman who is somehow romantically involved with Eretria.

When asked about their relationship, Baquero told Hypable that she loves how sexuality is normalized on the show.

"I think if anything there would be more of an issue if she were to go out with an Elf, because of the elitism and the difference in class," she said.

Gentry White has been cast as Garet, a highly skilled bounty hunter. Caroline Chikezie will portray Tamlin, Queen of the sole human kingdom in the Four Lands. Last but not the least, Desmond Chiam will play a former general of the Elven Kingdom, Riga, who now serves as the leader of The Crimson.

"The Shannara Chronicles" season 2 airs Wednesday, Oct. 11, at 10 p.m. ET on Spike.